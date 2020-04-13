Balochistan High Court declares notification on CM’s special aides null and void

The Balochistan High Court declared on Monday a notification, pertaining to the appointment of special assistants to Chief Minister Jam Kamal,null and void.

The two-member bench of the court, comprising CJ Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Abdullah Baloch, heard the case on the Special Assistants to CM Balochistan Act 2018.

The petition was filed by a resident named Babar Mushtaq, who challenged the appointment of Special Assistants to CM Arbab Umar Farooq, Aijaz Sanjrani and Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

In its decision, the court declared the notification appointing the special aides null and void. It also ordered the appointed aides to return the salary and perks associated with their posts.

Hearing on medical kits

In a separate petition pertaining to the curb of the coronavirus, the court expressed indignation over the dearth of testing kits across the province.

The two-member bench of the high court heard the case. In the hearing, the provincial health department officials told the court that four machines were bought for testing, to which the court asked about the lack of their utilization.

The court further enquired about the official who ordered the purchase of the machines, following which the health officials responded that former DG Health Dr Fahim Khan had ordered the purchase.

“Summon the former DG health, let’s make him our official guest,” remarked CJ BHC Jamal Mandokhel.

The judge said that things will not get on the right track until ‘one or two arrests are made’.

“Liaquat Shahwani tells media that there was not a single positive case (of coronavirus) today. How can there be any positive cases if there are no tests being conducted?” remarked the top judge of the provincial high court.

It is pertinent to mention that in the recent past, the Young Doctors Association had boycotted services across the province over non-provision of safety equipment for the treatment of the virus cases.

The issue gained media attention which made the government authorities scramble into action and talks were held for reconciliation. Following the promise of safety equipment, the doctors ended their boycott and resumed duties.

The doctors had earlier held protests, marching towards the CM House, where police baton-charged and arrested them for violating Section 144.

After a day of protest, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also sent emergency medical supplies to the province’s medical staff.

Balochistan has so far recorded 230 cases with two deaths.