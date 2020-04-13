Coronavirus lockdown: PM Imran to chair another NCC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair another National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting in Islamabad today, where the officials will review measures and discuss future strategy against the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting, which will be attended by provincial chief ministers, alongside federal ministers and diplomats, will focus on the formulation of strategies to ensure continuity of the industrial and economic activities and future planning amid coronavirus crisis in the country.

The committee is likely to decide on providing more relief funds to the people, who are facing hardships due to the sudden country-wide lockdown that has now continued for weeks.

Later in the day, the second meeting of the Special Committee of National Assembly for the ‘affectees of coronavirus’, presided by Speaker Asad Qaiser, will also be conducted in Islamabad.

The meeting will review different reports submitted by sub-committee and concerned departments about the arrangements to bring back all Pakistanis stranded abroad, management of quarantine centers at Taftan Border and status of Afghan nationals in the country.



The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 5,415 on Monday with 94 deaths reported across the country.

Sindh's lockdown extension

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah earlier on Monday defended the decision to impose a lockdown in the province to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"We took the extreme step after reviewing and observing what other countries were doing to curb the spread of the virus," Shah said while addressing a press conference.

“We have recorded 41 new cases while 30 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and been sent home. Overall 419 patients have recovered from the virus in the province, while 317 people are in hospitals and 37 in quarantine centres at the moment,” he informed.

The chief minister shared that he put Sindh’s concerns about the surge in cases during the first meeting of the National Coordination Committee in front of the federal government.

"I had strongly recommended a complete lockdown in the country but my advice was ignored back then,” Shah said.

He continued, “We had a video conference with the prime minister today. On April 1, the federal government had recommended extending the lockdown since it had helped us in controlling the situation. Following the meeting, the federal minister announced the extension of the lockdown which made me happy that our suggestions were being considered.”

The chief minister added that the federal government should lead from the front rather than leaving the decisions to the provincial governments.



Dismissing criticisms directed at the Sindh government, Shah said that they had not taken any funds from the coronavirus relief fund. “We have generated our own funds. The data is available on the website with details of the donors. We have collected funds from our employees who willingly contributed,” he remarked.

Earlier NCC meeting

PM Imran Khan, after the previous NCC meeting, said that the virus would not go way in two or three weeks but would continue for quite some time and the country did not have the resources to deal with the pandemic on a larger scale.

He said that the federal government decided to open the construction sector from April 14 while the agriculture sector was already open, exempted from the lockdown.

The prime minister had also urged people to get themselves registered with the Corona Tigers Relief Force, which would have two main purposes: to help identify people, who are desperately in need of help and identify people, who need to be put under quarantine.

The PM had also announced the launch of Ehsaas Cash Disbursement Programme, which he said would give cash to families in '17,000 areas' of the country.