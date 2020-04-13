Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred as training aircraft crashes near Gujrat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A Pakistan Army aircraft crashed while on a routine operational training mission near Gujrat, ISPR said on Monday.
Both pilots, Major Umer (instructor pilot), a resident of Gujarat, and Lieutenant Faizan (student pilot) resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal, aboard the aircraft lost their lives in the crash.
Major Umer is survived by his wife.
