Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred as training aircraft crashes near Gujrat

A Pakistan Army aircraft crashed while on a routine operational training mission near Gujrat, ISPR said on Monday.

Both pilots, Major Umer (instructor pilot), a resident of Gujarat, and Lieutenant Faizan (student pilot) resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal, aboard the aircraft lost their lives in the crash.

Major Umer is survived by his wife.