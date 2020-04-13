close
Mon Apr 13, 2020
April 13, 2020

Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred as training aircraft crashes near Gujrat

Mon, Apr 13, 2020
Photo: ISPR

A Pakistan Army aircraft crashed while on a routine operational training mission near Gujrat, ISPR said on Monday.

Both pilots, Major Umer (instructor pilot), a resident of Gujarat, and Lieutenant Faizan (student pilot) resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal, aboard the aircraft lost their lives in the crash.

Major Umer is survived by his wife.

