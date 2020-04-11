11 neighbourhoods in Karachi cordoned off as virus' grip intensifies

KARACHI: Eleven areas of the port city have been ordered to be sealed off in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the city's deputy commisioner said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the province is presenting a dismal picture in terms of new coronavirus cases and death toll despite stringent lockdown measures ordered by the provincial government.



In a video message issued Saturday afternoon, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the province had recorded six deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 28.

The CM Sindh noted that on April 11, there were 104 positive cases reported within just a 24-hour period.

The areas being sealed include: "UC - 6 Gillani Railways, UC - 7 Dalmia, UC - Jamali Colony, UC - 9 Gulshan II, UC - 10 Pehalwan goth, UC - 12 Gulzar e Hijri, UC - 13 Safora, UC - 14 Faisal Cantt, UC - 2 Manzoor Colony, UC - 9 Jacob Line, and UC - 10 Jamshaid Quarters".

"To curb this pandemic we have to take some big steps," the government official said, adding that measures will be taken to continue the supply line in the areas.



According to the notification, the step is being taken under Sindh Epidemic Disease Act (2014) and "in larger public interest to prevent widespread outbreak of novel coronavirus".

"Karachi Police and Rangers are requested to cordon off above mentioned areas to ensure public safety," the notification read.

So far, 1,318 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the province with 28 deaths, while Pakistan's infected tally has surpassed 4,800 with a death toll of 78.

Chairperson District East Moeed Anwar said that the step has spread chaos among the citizens. "The citizens have not been informed properly in this regard."

"The authorities should have informed the people some time earlier so they could have planned for it," he added.