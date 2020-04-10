PM Imran to review coronavirus measures during Peshawar visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Peshawar on Friday on a day-long visit to review the coronavirus situation in the province.

According to the PM’s official Twitter account, the premier will receive a briefing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government about the measures taken to stem the spread of coronavirus in the region.

PM Imran will also visit the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit a facilitation centre established for the distribution of cash grants and ration among the coronavirus affectees in the provincial capital.

Earlier on Thursday during Quetta visit, PM Imran said that the Centre would offer all possible assistance, as well as resources, to the government of Balochistan to tackle the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 200 people there, but warned that the situation could worsen in coming days.

Addressing the provincial cabinet and members of the parliament, PM Imran said the COVID-19 has become a challenge for the entire world, including Pakistan.

"We will fight as a nation against the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped almost the entire world,” he added.