Murad Ali Shah's brother-in-law, Mehdi Shah dies from coronavirus

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah's brother-in-law, Mehdi Shah, passed away late Thursday after succumbing to coronavirus.

Mehdi was being treated in Karachi from past few weeks after he had returned to the country from abroad.

Following his death several political leader and prominent personalities expressed grief over the sad demise.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah in a tweet said: "Deeply grieved at the unfortunate demise of Mr. Mehdi Shah Sb, brother in law of our Chief Minister Murad AliShah sb, who is at the vanguard of the fight against COVID-19."

Former federal minister for information and technology, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also expressed sorrow over Mehdi's death.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas took to twitter to express his condolences and said: "May Allah giver strength to the family to bear the loss."

Chairperson Pak Sarzameen Party Mustafa Kamal also expressed his sorrow over the demise and prayed for his forgiveness.

Chairperson Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairperson Senate Saleem Mandvi, Senators Shibli Faraz, and Raja Zafar-ul-Haq also expressed their condolences over his death.