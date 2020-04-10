Pakistani diaspora to join PM's 'Corona Relief Tiger Force', say Zulfi Bukhari, Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistants on Overseas Pakistanis and Youth Affairs, Zulfi Bukhari and Usman Dar, respectively, on Thursday, decided to include the Pakistani diaspora in the PM's 'Corona Relief Tiger Force'.

Dubbed 'Overseas Tigers', they will ensure that rations were distributed properly with the help of generous people, Bukhari said. The 'Overseas Tigers' will also collect funds from well-known individuals and munificent people, he added.

"These funds will be used to provide rations to Pakistanis stranded anywhere in the world," the special assistant added, noting that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and the PM's 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' will set up a joint portal for registration.

"Responsibilities will be assigned a few days after the registration process," Bukhari explained, adding that a new website was being started from Monday for this purpose.



"The overseas Pakistanis will [also] be able to donate to the PM's Corona Relief Fund through the new website," he explained, noting that fighting the novel coronavirus was a huge task for PM Imran and his government.