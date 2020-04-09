Pakistan extends ban on flight operations till April 21 amid coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday extended the suspension of domestic and international flight operations in the country in a bid to contain the coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to almost 4,500 today.

"As per decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of International and Domestic Flight Operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Tuesday April 21, 2020 2359 PST," read a notification for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In its last notification, the CAA had said that diplomatic, special/cargo flights and flights of national carrier to/from Pakistan holding special approval from the competent authority for transporting stranded Passengers" would be exceptions to the ban.

Most countries around the world have suspended international travel ever since the pandemic started spreading at a feverish pace in Europe, America and Asia last month.

The CAA had previously announced extending the ban till April 11.