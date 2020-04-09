close
Thu Apr 09, 2020
April 9, 2020

At 127 coronavirus cases, Gulshan-e-Iqbal becomes Karachi's worst-affected area

Thu, Apr 09, 2020
An elderly man wearing a face mask drives a motorcycle during rush hour amid a province-wide lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan, April 4, 2020. Geo.tv/Haseem uz Zaman

KARACHI: The Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood, with 127 positive cases of the coronavirus, has turned out to be Karachi's worst-affected area, according to a report released Thursday by the Sindh health department.

Of all cases in Karachi, the highest number was recorded in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, at 127, whereas Saddar followed with 109 cases, the department's statistics showed.

Jamshed Town was ranked third, at 42 positive COVID-19 cases, followed closely by Malir, at 41 patients. At least 30 individuals tested positive for the virus in North Karachi.

Two cases each were reported in Balda Town and Gadap Town, while one was confirmed in North Nazimabad, the Sindh health department report noted.

Gender-wise, the breakdown showed 70% of the patients were men and 30% women.

