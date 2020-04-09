PM Imran in Quetta to review coronavirus measures

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited a coronavirus quarantine centre at Bolan Medical College Hospital during his visit to Quetta today.

The prime minister who is on a day-long visit to the province was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Yar Muhammad Rind.

Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the prime minister about the facilities at the quarantine centre.

The prime minister’s visit comes as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 4,437.

Punjab has been the worst affected province having recorded 2,188 cases. Sindh follows next with 1,128 patients.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 560 cases while Balochistan has recorded 213 cases of the virus. In Islamabad, 102 cases of the virus have been detected while Gilgit Baltistan has recorded 213 cases.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 33 cases of the virus.

The country has also recorded 65 deaths with KP having recorded 20, Sindh 21, Balochistan two, GB three, Punjab 17 and one in Islamabad.