Google picks Pakistani startup helping children with disabilities for SDG programme

KARACHI: A Pakistani startup using Augmented Reality (AR) to help children with various disabilities learn better has been picked from some 1,200 entries for Google's programme on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), according to a press release issued Wednesday.



Based in Karachi, tech company WonderTree is among 11 finalists for Google's accelerator programme, which would provide it access to training, products, and technical support.

The 11 successful startups — addressing a wide range of social and environmental challenges — were selected keeping in mind the United Nations' SDGs, including poverty, inequality, climate, environmental degradation, prosperity, and peace and justice.

WonderTree, the Pakistani startup, has created "WonderGames," which are "interactive games for motor, academic, and cognitive development and education of children with special needs".

"WonderGames", as per the press release, is used in more than 40 schools across Pakistan and has over 4,000 users. One of its key features is real-time, clinically-backed reporting that helps the marginalised community learn and grow better.

"Our target users are children on various spectrum of motor and cognitive disability which include autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, learning disability," the statement read. The game is in line with three of the UN's SDGs, including healthy lives and well-being for all, inclusive and equitable quality education, and a reduction in global inequality.

Google staff from some 20 teams would work with the selected candidates in terms of product, engineering, business development, and funding challenges.

The remaining 10 include Cervest.earth and Ellipsis.earth (UK), Flare and Solar Freeze (Kenya), Ororatech and Apic.ai (Germany), Everimpact (France), mDoc (Nigeria), OKO (Israel), and Skilllab (Netherlands).