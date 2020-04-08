Coronavirus lockdown: Karachi police impose complete ban on Shab-e-Barat visits to graveyards

KARACHI: The city's police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said Wednesday that citizens in the metropolis will not be able to visit graveyards on Shab-e-Barat.

Memon said that the city police had set up pickets at 200 points to ensure that lockdown measures remain intact. People are also requested to not pray in congregations in mosques, he said.

A complete lockdown will be imposed starting 5pm, as it is everyday, he said, adding that the people should pray indoors.

Police patrols have been increased to counter those who attempt to defy the ban, he said.

Shab-e-Barat, the night of reverence, is observed with great religious zeal across the country. During Shab-e-Barat, a large number of people visit the graves of their dear ones to seek God's blessings for departed souls.

The coronavirus tally in Karachi's East, South, Central, West, Malir, and Korangi districts had stood at 159, 110, 93, 66, 44, and 36, respectively, a day earlier.



'Pray indoors during 'Shab-e-Barat', ask for forgiveness'

Citizens should observe 'Shab-e-Tauba' (night of forgiveness) instead of 'Shab-e-Barat', the Pakistan Ulema Council had said a day earlier in an appeal .

The council said that the people should pray at home and that congregations in the mosques will not take place.

"Offer all your prayers indoors," the council had urged as Pakistan's coronavirus tally shot past 4,000 late Tuesday.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi reminded the people that getting into fights with the police and authorities was not permissible.

"Pray two rakats namaz, ask God for forgiveness and His mercy in getting rid of this pandemic," Ashrafi had recommended.