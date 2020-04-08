Scared of going to hospital for coronavirus test? Check out this Pakistani app

In a revolutionary first, the Aga Khan University has launched a new Android app for those wanting to test for the coronavirus.

The new app, called CoronaCheck, can now actually spare you a trip to the hospital.

Launched jointly by AKU and its teaching hospital, the app can help people assess their symptoms at home.

“A new app means that you don’t need to visit the hospital to screen yourself for the coronavirus. CoronaCheck, an Android app jointly launched by AKU and its teaching hospital, is helping users to safely and easily assess their symptoms from home,” the hospital announced on Twitter.

The AKU had announced in late March, that they were suspending tests of patients due to the hospital being overwhelmed with incoming patients and lack of medical kits.

The country has recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus patients and 60 deaths as of Wednesday. The exponential growth means that the country needs to devise slick and savy methods for testing the suspected cases in large numbers.