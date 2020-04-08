Jazz pledges Rs1.2 billion toward COVID-19 relief efforts

Digital service provider Jazz has pledged PKR 1.2 billion support towards COVID-19 relief, a statement from the company said on Wednesday.

The support will include short to mid-term initiatives aimed to limit the negative impact of the pandemic, primarily for the most vulnerable communities, the company said, adding it will provide support to leading welfare organisations across Pakistan.

The statement comes at a time when Pakistan has reported more than 4,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and 58 deaths.

“The initiatives include COVID-19 tests, life-saving ventilators, and food rations to be passed on to the ones most affected by the calamity. Jazz employees will also be voluntarily contributing up to 3-days salary to the nationwide relief effort,” the statement said.

Last week, Hussain Dawood, on behalf of Engro, Dawood Hercules and his family, had pledged Rs1 billion to fight coronavirus.

In a statement, Dawood said that it was incumbent upon him to serve Pakistan at a time when the nation needed help. "We must work on several fronts concurrently. The need of the hour is to target on reducing the spread and impact of this virus," he stated.

In his official statement, Dawood highlighted what the group will focus on four key factors which include disease prevention with most of the focus on testing and diagnosis. He said that the group will also divert its energies towards protecting and enabling healthcare practitioners and other workers who were battling the coronavirus at the frontlines.

Further, he stated that the business group will aim at bolstering the livelihoods and sustenance of the "most deserving in society" and enable patient care and facilities.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc around the world, creating economic difficulties for businesses and countries around the globe. The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the virus have risen to 81,000 with more than 1 million infected.