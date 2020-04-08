Sindh coronavirus tests surpass 10,000, local transmissions still a problem: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Tuesday the number of coronavirus tests have risen to over 10,000 in Sindh but local transmission cases were still an issue. At least 54 new cases were reported today, taking the provincial tally of positive ones to 986.

In a video message released by the CM House, Shah said 634 were conducted Tuesday afternoon, bringing the aggregate number of tests to 10,223.

Of the 986 cases, 274 were in Sukkur, 159 in Hyderabad, 13 in Larkana, 12 in Tando Mohammad Khan, seven in Shaheed Benazirabad, four in Naushahro Feroze, two each in Jamshoro and Ghotki, and one each in Badin, Sujawal, Dadu, Sanghar, and Jacobabad.

In Karachi, however, East, South, Central, West, Malir, and Korangi districts had 159, 110, 93, 66, 44, and 36, respectively.

CM Shah added that some 253 coronavirus-positive patients recovered on Monday and 16 more on Tuesday, bringing the total to 269, which he said was good news. Of the total cured patients, 183 were pilgrims and 86 others.

Further, 396 patients were in self-isolation and 97 at isolation centers.

'Salute my doctors'

He went on to speak about Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro, who passed away in his fight against the COVID-19 virus late Monday. Dr Soomro, who was diagnosed positive on March 28 and admitted to the hospital two days later, saved the lives of various other people, he added.

"I salute my doctors who are fighting against COVID-19 at the front line," Shah said, expressing deep sorrow and grief over Dr Soomro's demise and offering his condolences to his family members, colleagues, and the doctors’ community at large.

The chief minister noted that doctors were fighting COVID-19 on the front line, which was why their and the paramedical staff's services were commendable.

Identifying and controlling source of transmission

With regard to the ongoing and future strategy of his government, he said local transmissions had to be stopped by identifying, locating, and controlling the source, preventing any further outbreaks, preparing for the worst possible scenarios, and educating people through creating awareness.

He said the Sindh government's response was very prompt. It has so far established 12 isolation centers throughout the province with a capacity of 170 beds. In addition, district rapid response committees have been already been established, he added, and testing services set up at different hospitals.

Shah once again urged people to observe the isolation directives by staying inside and stressed that, even at homes, they should maintain social distancing from children and the elderly people, as well as those with asthma and heart issues.