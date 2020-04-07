Pakistan, Turkey agree to fight coronavirus together as cases continue to rise in both countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey both agreed to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic together, with the infection killing more than 700 people in both countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Erdogan spoke over the phone. PM Imran conveyed his condolences to Erdogan over the deaths caused by the coronavirus in Turkey. Both agreed to battle the virus together.

"Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to work together and reinforce each other's efforts in the fight against COVID-19," read a post on Radio Pakistan.

PM Imran thanked Erdogan for the facilities extended by the government of Turkey to stranded Pakistanis. He expressed Pakistan's "abiding support and solidarity with Turkey" and recognised Ankara's efforts in battling the disease.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 4,007 today after new infections were confirmed in the country.

More than 650 people have died in Turkey with the country reporting over 30,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus now stands at above 75,000, according to an AFP tally.

More than 1 million declared cases have been registered in 200 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 253,000 are now considered recovered.