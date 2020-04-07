Coronavirus pandemic: Confirmed cases top 4,000, death toll rises to 55

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan rose to 4,002 on Tuesday after the country recorded 249 cases in the last 24 hours.

In Sindh, 55 more cases were reported, taking the provincial tally to 986.

According to the Sindh government spokesperson, 16 people had recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

In Punjab, the number of cases crosses 2,000, after more cases were reported. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also reported 95 new cases to take the provincial tally to 500.

In Islamabad, one more case was recorded while Gilgit Baltistan reported three more cases to take the region's tally to 211.

The federal capital also reported its first death from the virus taking the nationwide tally to 55.

Emergency supplies for Balochistan dispatched on COAS' orders : ISPR

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday announced that emergency supplies of medical equipment, including PPEs, have been dispatched to Quetta for the medical staff in Balochistan on orders of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Doctors and paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war,” the IPSR quoted Gen Bajwa in a tweet. The COAS added that the most advanced nations and governments were finding it extremely difficult to fight the pandemic.

“Pakistan government is striving hard to acquire and supply the required resources. In this hour of distress we must remain patient and steadfast,” reminded the COAS.

'3,088 tests in last 24 hours'

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has said that Pakistan had conducted a total of 39,183 coronavirus tests so far of which 3,088 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to an update on the latest virus situation in the country, released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), there were 462 hospitals with virus isolation case management facilities across the country.

These hospitals have 7,295 beds with 1,311 virus patients hospitalised, of which 28 are critical, the ISPR added.