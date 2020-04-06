SC criticizes govt, says very little being done on ground to curb coronavirus spread

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday criticized the government for their measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country and said very little was being done on ground to curb the spread of the virus, reported Geo News.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed questioned the state's preparedness in dealing with the crisis while hearing the petition pertaining to the release of under-trail prisoners amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

During the hearing today, the top judge questioned the government’s action plan regarding the spread of the virus and Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza’s qualification.

“What sort of an emergency has been imposed in the country where all the hospitals in the country have been closed?” Justice Gulzar remarked. “Private clinics in the country have also been closed.”

“No one knows what is happening on the ground,” he added. “Is this how we will deal with this pandemic? The Centre has nothing and they are doing nothing as well.”

To this, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan informed the court that they have submitted a report in this regard. “The federal government is taking all the necessary steps,” he said.

However, the top judge further said, “The public has been left on their own. The provincial governments keep talking about distribution of rations and funds and the chief ministers keep issuing orders from their homes. Nobody knows about the ground realities.”

To this, the attorney general requested the chief justice to take a briefing in his chamber.

“What will you tell us there that we don’t already know,” Justice Gulzar remarked.

The top judge also questioned the qualification of SAPM Dr Mirza. “Zafar Mirza only comes on the television for projections. We are not coronologists. We just want to make sure the public is getting their basic rights.”

Moving towards the petition filed pertaining to the release of under-trail prisoners; CJP Gulzar said the court cannot release the under-trial prisoners. “The government needs to find a way around this. Those who have the virus will infect others as well. The government needs to impose precautionary measures in prisons,” he said.

Justice Qazi Ameen who was also part of the five-member bench said, the court was concerned about the lives of people. “If the infected person is not in the jail, others will be safe.”

Justice Atta Bandial questioned that if the infected person was not in jail, then how would the others be infected. “We need to make SOPs to deal with these situations. A large number of people live in police and army barracks and SOPs are followed there,” he said.

“Homes should not be compared to jails,” the attorney general said. “I have made my suggestions regarding the prisoner release.”

“What is the logic behind releasing prisoners doing time for serious crimes?” Justice Bandial remarked. “We are aware the high court does not have the right to act suo motu action.”

CJP Gulzar then asked the attorney general if he was sure the government would listen to his recommendations. “Can the responsible courts not grant bails? Islamabad High Court released NAB prisoners.”

The court also ordered for better facilities to be set up at Taftan border to screen patients and to keep them in isolation. “Proper quarantine centres and isolation wards should be set up at Taftan, Torkhan and Chaman borders. A quarantine centre should be set-up within the next two-weeks. Each person should have a separate room, bathroom and good food,” Justice Gulzar said.

The court then adjourned the hearing of under-trial prisoners till next week.