Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll mounts to 50 with three new deaths

The coronavirus death toll across Pakistan surged to 50 on Monday morning as Punjab, the worst-hit province, recorded three more deaths overnight.



The news deaths were reported by the national dashboard, while the number of cases reached 3,278 as of today.

According to the breakdown, Punjab’s tally rose to 1,493 confirmed cases while Sindh recorded 881 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 405 cases while Balochistan witnessed 192 coronavirus incidences of the disease.

Islamabad reported 82 cases, with Gilgit-Baltistan’s tally standing at 210 as of Monday morning. Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 15 cases so far.

According to the national dashboard, 113 new cases were reported in Punjab and four new cases in Islamabad.

New case in AJK

Earlier in the morning, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s health minister confirmed that the region had recorded one more new case of the infection.

The minister said that the region’s tally now stands at 15 and that affected people had been shifted to a quarantine centre.

28 prisoners infected at Lahore jail

The deputy inspector general for jails has said that 28 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Lahore's Camp Jail.

He said the infected inmates had all been imprisoned over cases involving narcotics. They are all in stable condition, he said.

The DIG said that in total, 400 prisoners have been placed under quarantine.

Balochistan records recoveries

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Monday said 31 more people had recovered from the virus in the province.

The total number of recovered patients in Balochistan now stands at 60.



