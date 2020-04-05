Coronavirus pandemic: Confirmed cases surge past 2,900 in Pakistan

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan rose to 2,917 on Sunday after more cases were reported across the country.

In Punjab, at least 100 new cases were reported in the last 19 hours, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. The new cases have now taken the provincial tally to 1,196.

Balochistan reported three new cases, taking the provincial tally to 189.

“We took 43 samples, of which three came back positive, the rest negative,” Balochistan government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added 32 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far.

Earlier, Sindh reported 24 new cases while three cases were reported in Islamabad.

The country also reported two new deaths, one in Sindh and the other in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the nationwide toll to 45.

Chinese doctors hail steps taken by Punjab govt

Chinese health experts have hailed the steps taken by the Punjab government to curb the spread of the virus in the province.

The remarks were made by a delegation of Chinese doctors, which met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore today.

The Chinese health experts also advised the Punjab government to ensure lockdown for at least 28 days in the province before relaxing it in a phased manner.

"Social distancing is the key to stop the spread of the virus and authorities should ensure lockdown for 28 days," the experts recommended CM Buzdar.

The Punjab government had imposed a lockdown on March 23 for 14 days after a spike in the cases but restrictions were later relaxed to ensure smooth supply of essential items.

The experts also endorsed the SOPs of the Punjab government to contain the virus and for the treatment of patients.

CM Buzdar thanked the support and assistance provided by the Chinese government to Pakistan in time of need and said the friendship between the two countries has stood the test of time.

The efficiency with which Chinese authorities have fought the battle against the epidemic is an example for the whole world and Pakistan would learn lesson your experiences, Buzdar said.