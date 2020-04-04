PTV tax increased from Rs35 to Rs100

ISLAMABAD: The federal government increased the Pakistan Television's (PTV) fee from Rs35 to Rs100 on Saturday, Geo News reported.

The fee is collected by charging it to consumers'electricity bills. This means that the amount is paid by even those who do not watch the state-run channel.

The increased fee means that an estimated Rs21 billion will be collected from consumers annually. This will be significantly more than the previous collections, which amounted to Rs.7.5 billion per year.

Separately, the government earns revenue from private advertisements run on PTV.

Meanwhile, the government has not paid Rs6 billion due to media houses for advertisements.