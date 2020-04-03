Imran Khan takes notice of self-immolation incident outside PM House

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took notice of a self-immolation incident outside the PM House and directed the federal capital's chief commissioner to immediately initiate a judicial inquiry over the matter.

Earlier, a man had after setting himself on fire outside Gate No. 2 of the PM House, authorities said, while a letter addressed to the premier was found on him as well.

A resident of Murree's Pirwadhai locality, the man was shifted to the PIMS Hospital in a critical condition but he succumbed to his burn wounds.

According to the letter, the man had appealed for inquiry to be initiated against a politician named Jawad Abbas. He had been booked in a case of possessing 20 litres worth of alcohol, he claimed further in his letter.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi police said he had been booked on September 19, 2019, in a case of attempted rape of a minor girl. There was no case of liquor possession against him in Pirwadhai police station, they added.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmad said the district magistrate would complete the probe in 48 hours and the judicial inquiry report would be submitted to PM Imran.