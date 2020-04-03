close
Fri Apr 03, 2020
Pakistan

APP
April 3, 2020

PM Imran to visit National Command and Operation Centre today: SAPM Firdous

Pakistan

APP
Fri, Apr 03, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit National Command and Operation Center today.

In a tweet, she said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa would accompany him on the occasion.

She said that civil and military leadership was fully determined to save the people of Pakistan from spread of coronavirus,moreover, the nation would stand united to defeat the menace.

