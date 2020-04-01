Pakistan extends suspension of international flight operations till April 11

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suspended international flight operations till midnight on April 11, according a notification issued on Wednesday.

"The only exception would be the diplomatic, special/cargo flights and flights of national carrier to/from Pakistan holding special approval from the competent authority for transporting stranded Passengers," the statement read.

In a separate handout the CAA said: "Government of Pakistan has decided to extend suspension of all types of domestic scheduled/non-scheduled, chartered, private aircraft and general Aviation operations upto April 11, 2020, 2359 PST."

However, domestic flight operations to/from Islamabad International Airport for Gilgit and Skardu Airport would continue as per normal operations, the statement read.

"The only exemption to the above would be cargo and special flights subject to necessary clearance," the CAA said.