Usman Dar says 90,000 applications received for 'Corona Relief Tigers Force'

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday said that more than 90,000 volunteers have registered themselves for the 'Corona Relief Tigers Force'.



The Prime Minister's 'Corona Relief Tigers Force' has formally started accepting applications from volunteers. Volunteers can register through the Citizen's Portal, Dar announced.

A control room has been set up in the Prime Minister's Office to coordinate operations. Monitoring teams are also being put together.

Dar has himself registered as a volunteer for the Tiger Force.

"The youth are invited to become a part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's Tiger Force," he said on the occasion.

"Volunteers are requested not to fill out any fake forms for the registration. The Citizen's Portal is the only authority dealing with registrations for the Tiger Force," he stated.

"I am very happy to be a part of this initiative," he added.