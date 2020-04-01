PM appeals for donations, sets up special relief fund for coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that a relief fund to fight coronavirus has been set up and urged everyone to donate.

The prime minister asked the Pakistanis to make contributions towards this national cause.

"Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has been set up to help us fight this pandemic. I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown," the premier said on Twitter.

PM Imran urged the citizens to send their tax-deductible donation to account number 4162 786 786 set up at the main branch of National Bank of Pakistan in Karachi.

Last week, the prime minister had announced that a 'corona fund' will be established, which will welcome charitable donations so that the underprivileged can be looked after.

"Data on our daily wagers is being collected. We will also dispense funds from the Ehsas programme and then this fund will be an added source to help people buy essential items for their families."

Labelling this an unprecedented initiative and putting stock in people's charitable spirits, the prime minister said that Pakistanis donate like no other nation in the world. He recalled earthquakes and floods which had wreaked much damage in the country but put no dent in people's willingness to help.

"But what happened was there was a duplication of services. There were areas where there was a great amount of work done and some in which there was no one and people were left hungry," said PM Imran.



He said with the use of information technology and the Ehsas initiative, everyone who wishes to donate will be registered and will be able to see which areas need the most assistance.

"Everyone will know who is doing what and where," the premier had said.