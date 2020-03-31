Coronavirus pandemic: Ajmal Wazir expresses satisfaction over situation in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Ajmal Wazir on Tuesday expressed satisfaction on the situation in the province due to measures taken against the coronavirus outbreak.

The KP minister, in a statement, cautioned that those hoarding edibles etc will be sternly dealt with.

“There is no shortage of wheat in the province,” he said.

While referring to a street quarantined in Hayyatabad due to the death of a coronavirus patient who lived there, Wazir said that now the restriction has been lifted.

Earlier on March 9, the district administration in Peshawar had quarantined a street near the Canal road as a coronavirus patient, who lived there, died.

With 221 confirmed cases, KP has witnessed six coronavirus-related deaths. One more death was reported earlier today.

OPDs in KP to remain closed for 13 days



A notification from the provincial government said earlier today that Outpatient departments (OPD) in the province will be closed for 13 days.

“OPDs in the province will remain close from April 1 to April 13 to stop the spread of the virus,” added the notification.