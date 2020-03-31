Coronavirus outbreak: Flour prices surge in Punjab

Flour is either scarce or is being sold at exorbitant rates in some cities of Punjab, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's repeated warnings to hoarders, chakki flour is being sold at Rs80/kg in Lahore, while a 20-kilo bag is available at Rs1,000 in Sarogdha against the official rate of Rs805.



A long queue of people has lined up outside of utility stores across Multan.

Meanwhile, the food department in Sukkur had foiled a bit to smuggle wheat to Punjab. The government entity has recovered over 12,000 bags of wheat from the raid.

The commodity was being smuggled in 28 trucks from Sanaghar and Mirpurkhas.

PM Imran warns hoarders of 'strict action'

The prime minister, a day earlier, said that when people hoarded products, their prices increased and as a result, the poor were left out.

PM Imran warned people from increasing prices artificially to earn profit. "Those who want to make money from the hunger of the poor, the state will take strict action against you. The state will make an example out of you," he added.



PUC declares hoarding of basic food items haram

Further, the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Monday had issued a fatwa against hoarding of basic food items and profiteering, calling on the government to take action against perpetrators of the offence.

The council said that profiteering and hoarding basic food items are haram (impermissible) in Islam. The PUC said that under the current circumstances, hoarding basic good items made life difficult for the people and was prohibited according to the Shariah.

The PUC called on traders to ensure basic food items were available for people and urged the government to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.