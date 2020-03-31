Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan’s tally of confirmed cases surges past 1,800

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 1,866 on Tuesday as more cases were reported across the country.



According to the national dashboard, seven new cases were reported in Islamabad, one in Punjab, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six new cases in Gilgit Baltistan.

The national dashboard also reported two new deaths in the country, one in Sindh and the other in KP.

The death toll across the country stands at 25 as of Tuesday morning.

More than 50 Tabhleeghi Tamat members test positive

Fifty-four more members of a Tableeghi Jamaat in Hyderabad have tested positive for coronavirus, health department officials said.

“Samples from 200 participants who attended the gathering in Hyderabad were taken, of which 90 have come back positive,” the health department official said.

There are now 94 confirmed cases in Hyderabad, the official added.

Sindh also reported 61 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the provincial tally to 627.



According to the Sindh Health Department, 45 new cases were reported in Karachi, 14 cases at a religious gathering in Hyderabad and two cases in Jamshoro. All the new reported cases were of local transmission.

10 new cases in Balochistan

Balochistan on Tuesday reported 10 new cases in the province, taking the provincial tally to 154.

According to the Balochistan government spokesperson, so far, 1,854 people have been tested in the south-western province, with 138 pilgrims and 16 locally transmitted cases were confirmed.

More than 784,000 cases of the virus have been reported globally, with 413,000 of those in Europe, according to an AFP tally.