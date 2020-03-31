Playwright Abdul Qadir Junejo dies aged 75

HYDERABAD: Renowned playwright Abdul Qadir Junejo passed away aged 75 on Monday evening, his family confirmed.

Junejo was not only known for an impeccable command on story- and column-writing at large but was an incredibly talented drama writer of his time as well.



His notable works were published in English, Urdu, and Sindhi languages and he wrote dramas and serials that aired on PTV and other commercial channels. He gained popularity in South Asia from through various works, such as Parenda, Dewareen, Choti Si Dunya, and Dhool.

The playwright wrote six Sindhi and 13 Urdu drama serials that aired across the country.

The government of Pakistan awarded him Pride of Performance in 2008 while the Sindh government honoured him with Latif Award in 2016. He also received several awards from local organisations.

Junejo started working as a primary schoolteacher in 1962 and went to teach in secondary school in 1972. He was then appointed director of the Institute of Sindhology at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

He also remained the chairperson of Sindhi Language Authority at the provincial government's Culture Tourism and Antiquities Department from 2005 to 2008.

According to his family, his funeral prayers were set to be offered in Naukot, Tharparkar.

—Additional reporting from APP