Coronavirus outbreak: Edhi Foundation morgues reopen across Karachi

KARACHI: Edhi Foundation morgues across the city reopened on Monday, a day after they were closed owing to the coronavirus scare prevalent in the country and around the globe.

According to an Edhi Foundation spokesperson, the morgues were reopened and Ghusl services were also resumed by the Edhi Homes staffers.

The spokesperson said that Ghusl will be given to bodies subject to coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The spokesperson further said that the staff at the mortuaries were trained to cope with the coronavirus epidemic and safety precautions against the infection.

Read more: Four graveyards in Karachi allocated to bury coronavirus victims

Pakistan joins other nations in issuing guidelines for burial of the dead

Pakistani authorities on Monday issued official guidelines for the burial of those who are suspected to have died of the coronavirus.

According to a copy of the guidelines, shared by the Sindh government, next of kin have been advised to maintain distance and minimise their exposure to the dead body.

The guidelines say the family of the deceased has to be counselled on the risks of the disease spreading so that they comply with and understand the guidelines.

A designated team, depending on the individual's gender, will prepare the body for burial. The team and any family member, if they wish to participate in preparing the body, have been strictly ordered to wear personal protective equipment (PPEs).

As the body is prepared, all clothing will need to be disposed of properly in an infectious waste bag. The body will be given dry ablution, wrapped in a kaffan and then packed in a plastic bag.

All surfaces and the wrapped body will be disinfected with chlorine before it is placed inside a coffin and sealed.

The government has warned that the coffin must not be opened under any condition once this process is complete.