PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat calls for MSR's release

LAHORE: Citing Jang Geo Media Group's services for the nation, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat on Monday demanded Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman be released on bail.

He mentioned the services of MSR's media group for the country and the people, calling for the Editor-in-Chief of the Jang Geo Media Group's release.

Talking about the upcoming cabinet meeting, he said that the allegations against MSR should be weighed against the services that Jang Geo Media Group had rendered for Pakistan. Shujaat said that the cabinet will find that the services of the media group for Pakistan are far greater than the allegations against it.

The PML-Q chief said that it was against the principles of humanity that on the one hand, Geo, Jang, and The News were providing masses with news and all the latest updates regarding the coronavirus while on the other hand, MSR's physical remand was being sought.

He said that despite MSR's arrest, Roznama Jang, The News and Geo were covering all the latest news and updates regarding the coronavirus. This, he said, was evidence of MSR and his father, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman's loyalty towards the country.

Arrest and the case

NAB had on March 12 arrested MSR in connection with property allegedly bought illegally from a government entity more than 34 years ago.

According to a Jang Group spokesperson, the property was in fact bought from a private party 34 years ago and all evidence of this was given to NAB and legal requirements fulfilled, such as duty and taxes.

According to the spokesperson, the appearance before NAB was in relation to a call-up notice for the verification of the complaint, yet an arrest was made. Islamabad High Court's recent judgment against NAB's violation of the country’s law and a violation of NAB's own rules has been committed.

"In the past 18 months, NAB has sent our reporters, producers, and editors — directly and indirectly — over a dozen notices, threatening a shutdown of our channels (via PEMRA) due to our reporting and our programmes on NAB," said the spokesperson.

"In its defense, NAB has in writing said it is a constitutionally protected institution that cannot be criticised. NAB has also, through several means, tried to persuade the group to step back, to stop stories, among other measures in its favor at the expense of the full truth."

"The Group will not stop any reporters, producers or anchors from any story that is on merit and at the same time will include NAB’s version. In this case, NAB denies all allegations above and claims they are independently pursuing all cases and have not been asked to do by the democratically elected government," the spokesperson added.