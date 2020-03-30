Sindh announces recovery of 27 more COVID-19 patients, including Sukkur pilgrims

KARACHI: More than two dozen patients, including pilgrims who arrived from Taftan in Sukkur, have recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Sindh, the provincial government's spokesperson announced on Monday.

"4 more patients have recovered from Corona Virus in Sindh and have tested negative," Senator Murtaza Wahab said on Twitter, adding that the total number of recovered patients across the province had risen to 18.

Shortly afterwards, Wahab said 23 of the coronavirus-positive pilgrims who had earlier arrived from Taftan in Sukkur, where they were quarantined, had also tested negative, bringing the total to 43.

He reiterated the importance of isolation guidelines, saying if everyone followed the instructions and isolated themselves, "we can actually protect not only ourselves but our loved ones & others".

The number of positive cases in Sindh stand at 508, as of reporting time, with seven deaths recorded from the novel virus. Punjab, however, is leading with the tally of infected individuals, at 638, while the aggregate in Pakistan is almost 1,700.