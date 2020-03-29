Roznama Jang Publisher Mir Javed-ur-Rahman in critical condition

KARACHI: Roznama Jang Publisher and Printer, Mir Javed-ur-Rahman, the eldest son of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, and brother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, is in critical condition.

Mr Rahman is being treated at a private hospital in Karachi. According to the hospital report, he is suffering from lung cancer.

Mr Rahman is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. His family and employees of Geo Jang Media Group request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.