close
Sun Mar 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 29, 2020

Roznama Jang Publisher Mir Javed-ur-Rahman in critical condition

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 29, 2020

KARACHI: Roznama Jang Publisher and Printer, Mir Javed-ur-Rahman, the eldest son of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, and brother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, is in critical condition.

Mr Rahman is being treated at a private hospital in Karachi. According to the hospital report, he is suffering from lung cancer.

Mr Rahman is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. His family and employees of Geo Jang Media Group request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.

Latest News

More From Pakistan