Two more COVID-19 patients die in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan's death toll from coronavirus rose to 15 after two patients died here in the metropolis, a spokesperson for Sindh health department confirmed on Sunday, with the provincial tally bumping up to three.

Both individuals passed away from pneumonia along with COVID-19, the spokesperson noted, adding that they were from Karachi and aged 77 and 83.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho explained that the two deaths occurred late on March 28. “We received the lab reports of both patients after they had passed away and we found out that the cause of death in both cases was pneumonia along with COVID-19,” she said.

The first death in Sindh was also from Karachi, with the patient suffering from cancer, diabetes, and blood pressure problems.

Punjab is leading the number of infected cases, at 570 positive patients, while the aggregate for Pakistan is at 1,542, as of reporting time.