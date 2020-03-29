Coronavirus: Flight resumption notification withdrawn

The federal government on Sunday withdrew a notification regarding the resumption of international flight operations reportedly after reservations from the Sindh government, according to Geo News.

The authorities had allowed resumption of operations at Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Quetta and Peshawar airports from April 5.

Reacting to the decision, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday said the provinces should have been taken on board regarding the issue as they are struggling to contain the epidemic.

“No way, it’s too early to decide on this. Such a decision needs to made by the consent of provincial governments as each province is struggling very hard to contain the spread of coronavirus. We can’t afford any risk at this point,” Shah tweeted.

Pakistan had earlier banned all incoming international flight operations and even suspended domestic travel as newer cases of the virus had emerged in the country.

The notification, issued on Saturday from the PM Office, further said that all passengers brought to the country will be screened and suspected patients will be quarantined at designated hotels.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Moeed Yusuf gave a briefing on the situation at airports and borders and had said that all international travelling will remain suspended till April 4.

Beginning March 29, a ban on all outgoing flights will become effective till April 4, the prime minister's aide on national security Yusuf had said.

“The eastern and western borders will also remain closed for two weeks,” he said.

Dr Yusuf had said that depending on a ‘case to case basis’, if any country requests a flight to take back its citizens, then it will be discussed.