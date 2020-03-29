Govt to provide ration to labourers at their doorstep: MD utility stores

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director Utility Store Corporation, Umer Lodhi, said Saturday his institution will provide rations to the needy at their doorstep.

Speaking to Geo News, Lodhi, said: "Under Prime Minister's relief package we are drafting out a plan to provide ration to labourers and daily wagers, however, the scheme would be finalised within a week."

"I am also working on developing a data entry portal," he said, adding that a total of Rs50 billion was allocated by the premier for this project.

"The plan is going in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan's instructions," he expressed.

The official said that the labourers will be given priority in the scheme.

"Labourers, coolies, and daily wagers have suffered, — during the lockdown due to coronavirus across the country — we will provide them ration on their doorsteps," he said.

"To distribute free ration we are taking the help of government's data," he added.

PM Imran unveils Rs1.2tr virus relief package

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had unveiled a financial relief package worth around Rs1.2 trillion to ward off the negative impact of the coronavirus on the country and the economy.

The package included a reduction in the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs15 per litre, the approval of a Rs3,000 monthly stipend for daily wage earners, and a rescue package for exporters and industrialists.

While talking to a select group of journalists, the PM also announced tax breaks on the import of pulses, waived off duty on import of palm oil, and reduced the levy on petroleum products.

“We have provided a relief package to the tune of Rs1.2 trillion, as it did not incorporate tax relief provided through abolishing/reducing taxes on pulses and palm oil,” Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar told The News when asked about the exact financial impact of relief package announced by premier.



Azhar said the reduction in Petroleum Levy on POL products would cost the government Rs75 billion over the next three months. He also claimed that the decision to allow consumers to pay their electricity and gas bills in installments would cost of Rs70 billion and Rs30 billion for power and gas companies respectively.

The PM also announced a relief package for industries and exporters to the tune of Rs200 billion, and said that the FBR was instructed to release Rs100 billion sales tax refunds on an immediate basis. It will help improving liquidity crunch being faced by the exporters, he added.