Army making sure of enforcement measures to curb spread of coronavirus: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday the Pakistan Army was ensuring enforcement measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country after it was summoned by the civil administration under Article 245.

In a statement, the military's media wing said: "Pakistan army troops deployed across the country in aid of civil power under article 245."

"Army troops are assisting Federal and Provincial administrations in ensuring enforcement measures for containment of COVID-19 with focus on Public Saftey," it said.

The ISPR maintained that all points of entry were being monitored efficiently, along with other law enforcement agencies (LEAs)

"Contact tracking, tracing to identify and isolate suspected individuals being done to ensure containment of COVID-19 spread," the statement read..

The ISPR in the press release mentioned that nearly 182 quarantine facilities had been set up across the country.

Details of troops deployment are as under:

AJK

The army is assisting civil administration for enforcement measures in various parts of the territory including Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Barnala, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Kel, and Rawalakot.

Balochistan

Troops deployed in nine districts in far-flung areas including Awaran, Dukki, Chaghi, Lasbela, Kalat, Naushki, Khuzdar, Sibbi and Gawadar.

"Army troops, doctors and paramedics assisting civil administration in managing Taftan Quarantine facility. An additional container-based Quarantine facility for 600 individuals being established at Taftan," the ISPR said.

A test-based quarantine facility with 805 tents has been established in Chaman, the military's media wing said, adding: "Army field medical battalion with specialist doctors and paramedics deployed at Chaman for management of Quarantine facility. Container-based Quarantine facility for 300 individuals being established at VIllage Killi Faizu, Chaman."

Gilgit-Baltistan

The army has deployed its troops in all 10 districts of GB, while the military's "helicopters flew special sorties through Khunjerab pass for transporting and distribution of medical equipment received from China including 5 Ventilators, 2000 testing kits, 2000 medical suits, 2000 N95 Masks & 0.2 Million Face Masks on 27 March."

Islamabad

"Joint check posts on entry/exit points, joint patrolling with police and isolation of suspected localities being carried out," the statement said.

Troops deployed in 26 Districts. 4 border terminals and interprovincial boundary being manned & managed at Drazinda. Army troops assisting civil administration for management of Quarantine camps at Drazinda,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The military has deployed personnel in 26 districts, four border terminals, while it said that the army men were managing the inter-provincial boundary at Drazinda.

"Army troops assisting civil administration for management of Quarantine camps at Drazinda, Gomal University, DI Khan, Post Graduate Paramedic Institutes Peshawar," the ISPR said, adding: "A Quarantine facility for 1500 individuals being established at Landi Kotal and Jamrud. Army troops and LEAs are ensuring isolation of 10 residential areas of confirmed cases at Peshawar, Mardan, Charsada and Bunner. Over 4000 suspected cases tracked and traced, being isolated to contain the spread of COVID-19."

Punjab

"Army troops deployed in 34 districts of the province. Joint check posts established on entry/exit points, patrolling with police for enforcement to measures taken by Provincial Govt," the ISPR said.

"Disinfection campaign underway of various public places including airport, train platforms, and other such public places," it said.

Sindh

"Troops deployed in 29 districts of Sindh. Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with Police deployed at all entry/exit points. Army troops/ Pakistan Rangers and Police Patrolling to enforce measures taken for containment of COVID-19 by the provincial government," the ISPR said.

"Troops assisting civil administration for management of Quarantine facilities at Sukkur & Karachi Expo Centre," it added.