Sindh lockdown: Police monitor citizens' movements via app

Sindh Police rolled out an application to monitor the movements of citizens during the partial lockdown, which had been imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, Geo News reported on Saturday.



“[Sindh] IGP [Mushtaq Mehar] has provided us the application," a police official said, adding: “We are monitoring the citizens through it. A person is stopped and questioned about where he is going. Then we enter his CNIC number and the area where he was stopped and let him go.”



The police official said that they exempt media personnel, and medical staff among others, as ordered by Sindh government.

The province, today, entered into the sixth day of the lockdown, with the law enforcement agencies maintaining stringent checking.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced that law enforecement would monitor people through an application.

Sindh curtails business hours to 5pm

On Friday, Sindh, in its attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, curtailed business timings from 8am to 5pm.

The restrictions have been made more stringent as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim victims across the country, with over 400 infections and a death in Sindh.

Earlier, the provincial government had allowed businesses to run for 12 hours (8am-8pm).