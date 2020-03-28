Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be given concession as a businessman: FPCCI leader

Senior Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig on Saturday said that Jang and Geo group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be given concession as a businessman.

The FPCCI chairman said that MSR, who was arrested in relation to an old property case by the National Accountability Bureau, is an important business personality.

He said that the matter should have been forwarded to the FPCCI committee, which has been constituted to protect businessmen from harassment.

Baig said that the NAB chairman himself had constituted the committee in 2019, during his visit to the FPCCI office.

The News reported today that a cross-section of the country's top industrialists, traders, and economists have expressed serious concerns over the arrest of MSR.

Demanding forthwith the release of MSR, the industrialist-trader community said that the Jang-Geo Group had played a positive role during every crisis confronting the country, and was among the foremost opinion makers of the nation.

The business leaders added that the Jang Group played a pivotal role in the situations the country has confronted since independence.

In a video message on Wednesday, President Balochistan National Party- Mengal (BNP-M) Akhtar Mengal slammed the arrest of MSR and demanded that he be released immediately.

Meanwhile, Barrister Amal Clooney’s law firm, Doughty Street Chambers, has filed a complaint at the United Nations (UN) against the "politically-motivated and arbitrary arrest" of the media group owner.

MSR was arrested on March 12 by NAB in a case concerning a property transaction that dates back to 1986.