Registration for 'Corona Relief Tigers' force to start from March 31

Registration for Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'Corona Relief Tigers' youth team will start from March 31, the Youth Affairs Ministry announced on Saturday.

According to the ministry, citizens would be able to volunteer for the force through the PM Office portal by filling out a digital form.

“Those interested will have to provide their name, age, phone number and union council on the form to register for the force. Only those above the age of 18 can register for the force,” the ministry said, adding that registration for the force will end on April 10.

The ministry further said volunteers from each union council would be tasked with delivering food to the homes of the most vulnerable segments of society.

“Members of any party can register to volunteer. These volunteers will work under the deputy commissioners of each district. In case of a lockdown, the force will distribute food and also identify those hoarding,” the ministry said.

Volunteers will also monitor suspected cases at quarantine centres, the ministry added.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the launch of the youth force, saying it would lead the fight against the coronavirus in Pakistan.

"Recruitment for corona relief tigers will formally begin on March 31. We are calling upon all volunteers," the prime minister had said during a special briefing to the media.

Noting that the virus has spread dramatically across the globe, with the United States emerging as the new epicentre, the premier said, "No one can say today what the situation will be two weeks down the line."

"That's why we have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario (in Pakistan) in case the number of cases spikes," he said.

"It is important to note that when they [other countries] enforced a lockdown, they had food delivered to people's homes," PM Imran said. "The corona relief tigers will be sent all over Pakistan. We will map out where there is a spike in cases and these tigers will be sent to those areas to deliver essential supplies."

Pakistan has reported 11 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country so far, with the latest casualty reported from Punjab on Saturday.

The country has also reported more than 1,300 cases of the virus, with Punjab surpassing Sindh as the worst-affected province in the country with 490 confirmed cases so far.