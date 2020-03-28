Punjab's coronavirus cases rise to 490; one new death reported

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar confirmed one more death due to the coronavirus on Saturday, which increased the provincial tally to five and the national count to 11.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed that a person had died of coronavirus, while the provincial infected toll had bumped to 490, while Pakistan's total cases stand at 1373.

In a tweet, Buzdar said: “With heavy heart, I am confirming that we have lost a 22 years old patient in Faisalabad. Total loss of lives is at 5 now. Currently we have 490 confirmed cases across Punjab.”

“This is a global health emergency and everybody needs to act responsibly and help us save lives,” he said.

Breaking down the provincial tally he said that the most cases were reported in Dera Ghazi Khan’s quarantine facility.

“Details: DGK quarantine 207 cases, Multan quarantine 46, Lahore 115, Gujrat 48, Gujranwala 9, Jhelum 19, Rawalpindi 14, Multan 3, Faisalabad 10, DGK 5, Mandibahuddin 3, Sargodha 2, Nankanasahib 2 & Mianwali 2 and Narowal, RYK, Attock, Bahawalnagar & Khushab have one case each,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sindh reported 19 new cases 24 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two cases in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) aggregate stands at two, Balochistan's tally stands at 131, while Gilgit-Baltistan toll is at 91.

Death toll in Punjab so far

Five deaths have occurred in Punjab, which is the highest among all provinces.

On Sunday, Balochistan had reported its first death, a 65-year-old man, who had been under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Earlier, a doctor from Gilgit-Baltistan, who had been fighting against the virus on the frontlines, was reported as the fifth casualty.

On Sunday, March 22, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir had announced the country’s fourth death from the virus.

On March 20, Pakistan had recorded its third death from the virus. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had confirmed the death of a 77-year-old COVID-19 patient in the province.

Two patients from KP who tested positive for the coronavirus were reported as the country’s first two deaths.