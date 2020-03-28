close
Fri Mar 27, 2020
March 28, 2020

PTI denies channel's claim of PM Imran testing positive for coronavirus

Sat, Mar 28, 2020
Senator Faisal Javed late Friday refuted claims that Prime Minister Imran Khan had contracted the coronavirus, saying that a British publication had falsely claimed that the prime minister had tested positive for the infection.

In a tweet, Javed said: “News regarding PM Imran Khan tested positive for #Covid19 is NOT True. Please refrain from spreading Fake News.”

“Arise TV please correct. May ALLAH keep everyone safe. Prayers,” he said.

The publication ran news tickers in which it claimed that PM Imran had tested positive  for coronavirus.  

"Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for coronavirus," a ticker on the web channel had claimed. 

The coronavirus has claimed more than 26,000 lives worldwide and infected a little over half a million people around the globe.

The pandemic has rattled economies, triggered panic, fear, and anxiety, prompting millions to quarantine. After spreading from the wet markets in Wuhan to Asia, Europe, US, Canada, and other nations, the virus has infected people across 195 countries.

In Pakistan, the virus has infected more than 1,300 people and killed at least eight.

