KP schools closure extended till May 31 as coronavirus cases rise

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday extended schools closure till May 31 as the country's coronavirus toll crossed 1300.

The government in its bid to curb the spread has also extended public holidays and ban on inter-city transport till April 5.

The province has reported a total of 180 infections with three deaths from the coronavirus.



Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan surged to 1,331 after more people tested positive in Sindh, KP, and Islamabad Capital Territory.

KP CM announces relief package

Earlier, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had announced a relief package for the people as coronavirus lockdowns continue to restrict people at homes and businesses hiccup to a halt.

The KP government would give Rs5,000 to 1.9 million families as part of the Ehsaas Programme, Khan said, adding that Rs11.46 billion would be given to the deserving families.

"We will set aside Rs8 billion for the health department and Rs6 billion for the rescue" department, the CM said, adding that health and rescue workers, as well as security officers, were working on the frontline.

"In total, funds worth Rs32 billion have been allocated for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," he noted. "If need be, we can redirect some of the development funds for KP."