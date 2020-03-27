Sindh lockdown: In further restrictions, businesses told to open from 8am to 5pm

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday intensified restrictions in the lockdown as it ordered businesses across the province to open at 8am and shut down at 5pm.

The restrictions have been made more stringent as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim victims across the country, with over 400 infections and a death in Sindh.

Earlier, the provincial government had allowed businesses to run for 12 hours (8am-8pm).

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mehar announced that shops supplying fodder for animals can operate from 12pm to 2pm.

Sindh restricts congregational prayers to five people

The Sindh government had, on Thursday, limited congregational prayers in mosques to five people across the province, from March 27 to April 5. The announcement was made by Sindh information minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah. "Only three to five persons will be allowed to offer prayers in mosques," he said.

He said that the provincial government had decided to impose a ban on congregational prayers after consulting ulemas belonging to every Islamic school of thought.

"The decision was taken after consulting doctors and ulemas," confirmed the chief minister's advisor, Murtaza Wahab.

He said that mosques will remain open across the province and only five people, including the staff of the mosque, will be able to pray together.

Increase in prices of essential food items by 20%

On March 26, the prices of essential food items had shot up in the wholesale market due to the provincial lockdown.



Karachi Retail Grocers Association Secretary General Farid Qureshi informed the paper on Wednesday that prices of essential food items, especially pulses, had increased by up to 20%.

According to details provided by Qureshi, the price of split Bengal gram (channa) was raised by 8% or Rs10/kg to Rs135/kg from Rs125 on March 20. Green gram washed (moong) price has increased to Rs230 from Rs225.

The rate of split red lentil (masoor) increased by 20% to Rs125 from Rs104/kg in the wholesale market. Price of split-washed black gram (maash) rose by 12% or Rs20/kg to Rs185 from Rs165/kg.

Similarly, the price of sugar was raised by Rs1/kg to Rs80/kg and Rs50 per 50 kg bag, and price of wheat flour was raised by 10% to Rs550 from Rs500 for 10 kg.