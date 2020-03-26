US stands with Pakistan amid coronavirus outbreak: Ambassador Jones

ISLAMABAD: The United States "stands with Pakistan in its fight against coronavirus" and has announced $1 million as emergency assistance to help the government tackle the pandemic, Ambassador Paul Jones said in a video message on Thursday.

"We've made Pakistan a priority country for emergency coronavirus assistance," Jones said.



"We redirected $1 million in existing funding and provided $1 million in new funding for lab and emergency supplies and to enable communities to identify potential coronavirus outbreaks," he added.

The aid will help set up a smartphone application to "increase, expedite, and centralise case investigation and response".

"At the request of the Pakistani government, we quickly adopted a procurement system for commodities essential to coronavirus response," the ambassador explained. The USAID, in this regard, has created a database for the country's airport officials to identify potential coronavirus-infected passengers based on symptoms and travel history, he added.

According to him, 100 Pakistani students who recently graduated from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) epidemiology lab training programme were working on coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab.

"In partnership with the Sindh government, the United States provided $18 million to establish the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences, which has an intensive care unit. We are also providing 13 fully equipped ambulances to health authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Jones noted.

He asked his fellow citizens to sign up for a dedicated programme on the US Embassy's website.

"For Americans in Pakistan, I urge you to sign up for our Smart Traveler Enrollment Program know as STEP. Through STEP, you'll receive security and health alerts from our Embassy so you can stay up-to-date in this rapidly changing situation. It's easy to sign up — just go to step.state.gov," he said.

The ambassador also underlined that the embassy staff — who stayed back in Pakistan after some of their colleagues temporarily relocated — were "following a strict regimen of frequent handwashing, no-touch greetings, and keeping two meters' distance".

"Our public services are limited to emergency visa and American citizen cases, through appointments made on our website," he underlined.