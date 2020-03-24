Balochistan goes into virtual lockdown as authorities impose Section 144 to curb coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: The government of Balochistan on Monday announced strict preventive measures aimed at tackling the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the province.
According to a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department of the provincial administration, the authorities invoked Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code throughout the province.
The decision is necessary to ensure public safety, conserve lives, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the province of Balochistan, the provincial administration outlined in the notification.
The following instructions were issued by the province to the public, and in aid of law enforcement agencies as they begin to implement the orders in different parts of Balochistan.
The provincial government also clarified that some essential services shall be exempted from these orders.
In addition, there were condition imposed the persons/establishments given exemptions from the order.
The companies and essential services exempted from the order were also listed.
According to the notification, the order would remain in force in the entire Balochistan with effect from 12:00pm on Tuesday till 12:00pm, 7 April 2020, unless modified.
