Sindh govt warns employers against laying off workers during COVID-19 lockdown

KARACHI: Employers in Sindh would not be permitted to lay off workers during the provincial lockdown amid outbreak of the novel coronavirus, a statement issued by the provincial government on Monday read.

In a notification issued from the Sindh home department, it was said workers would not be laid off "during the ban period" and that employers will pay workers their due salaries, remunerations, and wages.

The notification added that in case the orders were not obeyed, the employers would be held guilty on account of the breach of section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Lockdown comes into effect

All offices, malls, restaurants, and public spaces had been shut down in Sindh from Sunday night as a lockdown was imposed across the province.

Restaurants have been told to cease all delivery and take-away operations as well.

Sindh has recorded the highest number of positive coronavirus cases in Pakistan so far, at 394, while the country's aggregate stood at more than 850 cases.

According to a notification issued Sunday evening, "a complete ban on movement of people including Intercity or Interprovincial travel or gatherings of any kind for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private, including all offices, public or private situated within the territorial limits" was imposed in Sindh.

The notification said anyone related to the health services like hospitals, laboratories, and medical stores, law enforcement agencies, any person in the need of medical care (with an attendant where necessary) or going to buy grocery and medicines were exempt during the lock-down.

"Necessary and/or unavoidable religious rites like last rites, Namaaz-e-Janaza, Burial and related events [were exempt] provided that all precautions against spread of disease are taken and a safe distance of 01 metre (3 feet) is maintained between people gathered in small numbers/ close family members after prior intimation to SHO of the area," the notification had added.

"Assistant Commissioner and SDPO of the area will supervise and as and when necessary provide added force/manpower for compliance," it had read.