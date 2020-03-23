Gilgit-Baltistan's 'hero' doctor who spearheaded fight against COVID-19 dies

A doctor who spearheaded the fight against COVID-19, or the coronavirus pandemic, in Gilgit-Baltistan has died, the region's spokesperson confirmed late Sunday.



The medic's death was confirmed by GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq who did not, however, specify whether he doctor died of the virus or other causes.



The doctor had been active in the screening of patients coming into the region from Taftan and had been lauded for his bravery.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Gilgit-Baltistan health department confirms that Dr Usama Riaz who played a key role in the war against coronavirus has passed away," a post from the Twitter account of the GB government's information department read.

The department added that the doctor would be declared a martyr and said he would officially be declared a national hero.

Gilgit-Baltistan has thus far reported a total of 55 cases of the coronavirus. The national tally rose to 761 on Sunday.