close
Sun Mar 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 23, 2020

K-Electric says will not waive off bills, 'providing uninterrupted power supply'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 23, 2020
The News/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The metropolis' sole power supplier late Sunday refused the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to waive off bills for citizens for the ongoing month and charge the dues as installments over the next 10 months as businesses and offices remain closed owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

A spokesperson for the K-Electric said the due dates for bills under Rs4,000 have been extended and that users could pay their dues by April 10 following the development.

"Despite facing challenges, the K-Electric is providing uninterrupted power supply to the citizens," the spokesperson said. "To ensure this, it is necessary to purchase fuel.

"The provincial and federal officials have yet to pay Rs240 billion worth of dues," the KE representative added.

Earlier, CM Shah had directed the KE not to charge people whose bills were under Rs5,000 for the current month. The same had been reiterated by Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, who had said during Geo News' programme Naya Pakistan there would "be no electricity or gas bills to pay".

"We will request cable operators not to charge their dues this month. We are also asking landlords not to ask for rent payments for a month and receive it next month through some kind of installment system," Ghani had stated.

"Through this, therefore, we are expecting that people will be given relief worth Rs6,000-10,000 per person," he had added.

Latest News

More From Pakistan